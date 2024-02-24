Lay's Sweet & Spicy Honey Chip Review: Unfortunately, The New Flavor Just Isn't Very 'Swicy'

Sweet and spicy is the flavor of the moment, a moment that seems to have no end. To save time, the portmanteau "Swicy" was created and the fine folks at Frito-Lay have even applied for a trademark. The brand is applying this killer combo name and flavor to its standard Lay's potato chips. In a month celebrating love, and the odd couples, it makes perfect sense for Lay's Sweet & Spicy Honey flavored chips to see the light of day.

Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing, PepsiCo Foods North America said, "From condiments to cocktails to restaurant menus, the Swicy food trend is everywhere now, so we're excited to bring this unique combination of flavors to life in potato chip form for fans of sweet heat."

So, did Lay's create a slam dunk with its Sweet & Spicy Honey flavored chips, or is this more of a no-frills lay-up? A bag showed up at my door for taste testing, and these are the results of that chew and review. It is based on taste, texture, uniqueness, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.