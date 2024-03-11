How To Tell If Those Old Breadcrumbs Have Finally Gone Bad

If you're like most home cooks, there are probably going to be a few regular figures hanging around your pantry for a long, long time — we're talking months, if not years. In some cases, like with white vinegar, those items are still good to use basically forever. But in most cases, even with so-called "non-perishables," it's a good idea to consult the expiration or "best by" date printed on the packaging. Store-bought breadcrumbs are no exception, which may come as a surprise to you.

It's true that breadcrumbs aren't nearly as perishable as fresh bread, because they've been dried out. Since their moisture has been removed, they won't get moldy within a week or so like actual bread tends to. They will, however, become stale over time. Depending on what you're making, this can affect how your recipes come out. For this reason, it's recommended to keep breadcrumbs for no more than six months after opening, or if unopened, let the package hang out in your pantry for no more than a year.

Stale breadcrumbs are unlikely to make you sick, but they'll contribute less flavor and a mealier, grittier texture than they would if they were fresher. But if you open up the package and see mold, wet clumps, bugs, or they smell sour or otherwise off, it's a different story. In those cases, toss them immediately in the interest of safety.