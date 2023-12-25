The Ratio Tip That Makes Breading Meat A Total Breeze
Breaded chicken is a delicious dinnertime option, but it can be a little labor-intensive. Consider that most breaded chicken recipes call for three separate dishes containing flour, eggs, and breadcrumbs and require the chicken to be slathered in each ingredient before it can be fried. Fortunately, there's an easier way that spares you a lot of hassle in the kitchen.
The new method only requires two dishes, one for the breading and one for a flour-egg mixture, which you create by combining 1 tablespoon of flour and one large egg. Once these ingredients are fully incorporated, you can apply flour and egg to the chicken as you normally would, then move it over to the breading dish. Along with being easier, this breading technique creates less mess since you only need two dishes. Also, it reduces food waste when it comes to flour and egg portions. With traditional breading methods, you typically have a lot of leftover flour and egg that you must discard, while that won't be much of an issue with this option.
What type of breadcrumbs should you use?
With so many delectable breadcrumb options out there, the choice can seem a little overwhelming when preparing breaded chicken. For instance, you can pick up some ready-made breadcrumbs at the grocery store or make your own at home. If you opt for storebought, panko breadcrumbs are a wonderful selection. More like flakes than crumbs in terms of texture, panko is a type of Japanese breadcrumb that ensures a crispy result.
If you choose to make your own breadcrumbs, they can be toasted or untoasted. Toasted breadcrumbs add a bit of crunch and can be easily prepared in an oven on a baking sheet. Along with olive oil, you can spruce up toasted homemade breadcrumbs by seasoning them with herbs. Untoasted breadcrumbs are naturally softer and better at retaining moisture as well as flavors for enhanced taste and texture. In both cases, you can use stale bread to make the crumbs, which reduces food waste in your kitchen.
Variations on breaded meat dishes
One of the great things about the two-dish breading technique is that it works great with all types of meat, including pork chops. While pork chops are highly tasty on their own, adding a bit of crunchy breading creates a compelling texture that you can't achieve when frying meat alone. As for beef, an Italian recipe called Milanesa steak entails adding breadcrumbs to a top round before frying. Breaded fish is another option, and this recipe allows you to create your own tasty fried fish and chips on the side.
There's also lots of versatility in the types of herbs and seasonings used in the breadcrumbs. Keep in mind that while you can use fresh or dried herbs in your breadcrumb recipe, fresh herbs have a shorter shelf life than dried ones, which means you should use the breadcrumbs as soon as possible. With Italian-inspired dishes, basil, garlic powder, oregano, and parsley are commonplace. For something a bit spicier, consider incorporating cayenne, paprika, and red pepper flakes into the breadcrumbs. With a convenient technique and lots of delicious ingredient options, you'll be a master at breading meat in your kitchen.