The Ratio Tip That Makes Breading Meat A Total Breeze

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Breaded chicken is a delicious dinnertime option, but it can be a little labor-intensive. Consider that most breaded chicken recipes call for three separate dishes containing flour, eggs, and breadcrumbs and require the chicken to be slathered in each ingredient before it can be fried. Fortunately, there's an easier way that spares you a lot of hassle in the kitchen.

The new method only requires two dishes, one for the breading and one for a flour-egg mixture, which you create by combining 1 tablespoon of flour and one large egg. Once these ingredients are fully incorporated, you can apply flour and egg to the chicken as you normally would, then move it over to the breading dish. Along with being easier, this breading technique creates less mess since you only need two dishes. Also, it reduces food waste when it comes to flour and egg portions. With traditional breading methods, you typically have a lot of leftover flour and egg that you must discard, while that won't be much of an issue with this option.