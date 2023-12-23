For Creamier Bean Soup, Just Mash Some Up With A Fork

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking to pack more protein into your diet, and you're trying to steer clear of meat, there's no better ingredient than the mighty bean. A half cup of cooked beans can give you anywhere from five to nine grams of protein, according to VegNews, plus they have lots of fiber, which is good for your digestive system and makes you feel full. And let's face it, meat isn't getting any cheaper, and a can of beans is still a steal. All this adds up to a strong argument for making bean soup. If you like your soup on the creamy side, beans have got your back there, too, because you don't need to add any extra dairy or make a roux. If you want a creamy bean soup, just mash up some of the beans and you'll get a thick, creamy texture.

Whether you're making a batch of Yankee bean soup, or pulling together a slow cooker of vegetarian chili, the smooshed bean trick is a super easy way to go from brothy to creamy in no time. It even works great for canned soups, all you have to do is put down the spoon and pick up a fork.