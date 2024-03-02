The Best Method For Reheating Tamales Without Drying Them Out
Tamales, the delicious portable Mexican comfort food made from corn-based masa dough and wrapped in corn husks or banana leaves, are typically filled with everything from shredded pork to green chiles to beans and cheese. The handmade dish steamed in their husks dates back to the ancient Aztec civilization in Mexico, and over subsequent millennia has continued its rise in popularity, cementing itself as a beloved savory delight and staple of holiday seasons in modern Mexican and Mexican-American kitchens.
However, as tamales are typically made in bulk, there are often leftovers to reheat. This can be challenging, as tamales reheated the wrong way can completely dry them out. Luckily, that's where re-steaming comes in. Steaming tamales is not only the ideal way to cook them, but it's the best method for reheating them, as the steam rehydrates them, helping the tamales retain their softness and moist texture. While the steaming process does require a few more steps than alternative, quicker methods such as microwaving tamales, using the oven or microwave can easily dry them out if they become overheated. Steaming your tamales is an ideal way to reheat them for next-day consumption, yielding a meal that will be just as delicious and moist as the first time, and will relieve you of the fear of overcooking these delicacies.
How to re-steam your tamales
Before starting the process of reheating your tamales, you'll first want to ensure that you've stored them properly. Tamales should be refrigerated or frozen in an airtight container or sandwich bag to maintain their freshness. After that, reheating your refrigerated tamales is fairly easy — you'll simply fill your steamer pot with water and reheat them for about 15 minutes over medium heat. But be sure to steam them in their husks, as not only do they add flavor to your tamales, but they help keep the steam inside, which is what heats them and keeps them moist. This is the preferable and more effective method to microwaving them, as you would have to warm them in short intervals of no longer than about 30 seconds to avoid overheating them. Additionally, after the tamales are reheated in the microwave, they will cool down rather quickly, as they're unable to retain this heat for an extended period of time.
Alternatively, while the oven-warming method is another quick way to reheat your tamales, since there is no added moisture in this process, the tamales will dry out easily if they are over-baked. You would need to check on them frequently, which can be time-consuming and tedious. This makes steaming the more preferable method for reheating those delicious tamales while retaining their moisture. After all, who wants a dry tamale?
Other ways to steam your tamales
Luckily, if you don't have a steamer pot, a slow cooker or instant pot can give you the same perfectly steamed tamale results, too. Simply add some water to your instant pot and put your tamales upright in a steamer basket. Standing your tamales upright allows for even heating, as it leaves more space for steam to circulate around your tamales. Then, you'll want to steam your tamales for about five minutes. Frozen tamales, however, will need more time — give them about ten to fifteen minutes in the steamer basket, depending on the size of your tamales.
No steamer basket? Don't stress — simply roll some aluminum foil into balls, put them in a layer inside the pot, and place an upside-down heatproof plate (or even a disposable pie pan with holes poked in it) on top. Then, you can pour in some water — but make sure it doesn't touch the plate — and arrange your tamales on the plate. You'll then want to cover your pot with the lid to keep the steam inside. Once you bring your water to a boil, turn the heat down to medium to steam your tamales back to life.