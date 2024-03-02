The Best Method For Reheating Tamales Without Drying Them Out

Tamales, the delicious portable Mexican comfort food made from corn-based masa dough and wrapped in corn husks or banana leaves, are typically filled with everything from shredded pork to green chiles to beans and cheese. The handmade dish steamed in their husks dates back to the ancient Aztec civilization in Mexico, and over subsequent millennia has continued its rise in popularity, cementing itself as a beloved savory delight and staple of holiday seasons in modern Mexican and Mexican-American kitchens.

However, as tamales are typically made in bulk, there are often leftovers to reheat. This can be challenging, as tamales reheated the wrong way can completely dry them out. Luckily, that's where re-steaming comes in. Steaming tamales is not only the ideal way to cook them, but it's the best method for reheating them, as the steam rehydrates them, helping the tamales retain their softness and moist texture. While the steaming process does require a few more steps than alternative, quicker methods such as microwaving tamales, using the oven or microwave can easily dry them out if they become overheated. Steaming your tamales is an ideal way to reheat them for next-day consumption, yielding a meal that will be just as delicious and moist as the first time, and will relieve you of the fear of overcooking these delicacies.