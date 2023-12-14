The Aluminum Foil Hack For Steaming Food In A Pinch

Some foods take particularly well to steaming like dumplings, buns, fish, and certain types of veggies. However, getting that perfect steamed effect can be difficult if you don't have the proper equipment to facilitate it. Steamer pots or steamer baskets are the standard, but not every home cook has one. Thankfully, there's an easy way to get around needing this specialized equipment. All you need is a pan, a lid, a heat-proof plate, and some aluminum foil.

Here's how it works — scrunch the aluminum foil up into a few wads and place them in the pan in such a way that the plate can rest on top of them, slightly raised from the skillet's bottom, per YouTube. Add water to the bottom of the pan, then put the food you want to steam on top of the plate, turn the heat up, and put a lid on top of everything. As the water at the bottom of the skillet heats, simmers, and evaporates, the steam stays trapped in the pan, gently cooking the food on the plate.