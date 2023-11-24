How To Quickly Reheat Tamales When You're Pressed For Time

Just like there's a proper way to eat a tamale, there's also a proper way to quickly reheat them: Make sure they still have their husks on. If your tamales happen to be frozen, you'll want to make sure you thaw them in the refrigerator for a few hours before proceeding to the next steps.

To start, rinse some paper towels in water, then wrap each tamale in a damp paper towel. Place the wrapped tamales on a microwave-safe plate, with space between them so they don't touch. Next, add some plastic wrap over the top (which will help steam your tamales with the paper towels' dampness), then heat them for two minutes in the microwave. Once they come out, they'll be steaming and delicious.

If you happen to have a little more time on your side (and you're comfortable doing so), you can try using a pressure cooker, as well. Preheat the appliance to high, and ensure each tamale is slightly wet. Then you simply place them into the pressure cooker — as far apart from each other as you can — and wait about 10 minutes for the tamales to fully reheat.