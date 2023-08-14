How To Properly Clean And Care For Your Bamboo Steamer Basket

Unfortunately, it's not that simple. The first thing you need to know about bamboo steamers is that they cannot be cleaned in the dishwasher. The temperature of the water gets too high for the wood and will likely warp it, so you need to wash your bamboo steamer by hand. While this may sound daunting, if there are only a few spots of food on it, you can clean it easily with dish soap and warm water.

If your steamers are particularly dirty, you may want to soak them in warm soapy water and wash them gently. You can use a soft nylon brush to clean bamboo steamers or opt for a regular sponge. After cleaning, you need to let them completely dry before putting them away. This may take up to two days but will keep the basket mold-free.

If your bamboo steamer does get a bit moldy, there is no need to panic because it can still be cleaned and used again. A mixture of one part vinegar and two parts hot water, along with a good scrub, is the perfect mold-killing solution. This is also a great way to remove any lingering food smells. After cleaning with vinegar, rinse the baskets with warm water and allow them to dry before putting them away.