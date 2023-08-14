How To Properly Clean And Care For Your Bamboo Steamer Basket
Steaming is not only an easy way to cook many different foods, but it may also be healthier. In fact, according to Tufts University, steaming foods (especially vegetables like broccoli) may help them maintain more nutrients and vitamins than other cooking methods. So, go ahead and grab your steamer from the back of the cupboard and start using it again! If you don't have one already, then instead of buying a heavy metal steamer, opt for a lovely bamboo basket steamer. It not only looks beautiful but is also light, stackable, and easy to clean.
However, because bamboo steamers are made from wood, it is essential to clean them properly before storing them. If you don't, the remaining moisture and food particles can cause the basket to get moldy. Nobody wants to be getting ready to prepare a delicious batch of steamed dumplings or dim sum only to grab their bamboo steamers from the cabinets and realize they are spotted with mold. So, how do you clean them? Can you just throw them in the dishwasher and call it a day?
How to clean your bamboo steamer without damaging it
Unfortunately, it's not that simple. The first thing you need to know about bamboo steamers is that they cannot be cleaned in the dishwasher. The temperature of the water gets too high for the wood and will likely warp it, so you need to wash your bamboo steamer by hand. While this may sound daunting, if there are only a few spots of food on it, you can clean it easily with dish soap and warm water.
If your steamers are particularly dirty, you may want to soak them in warm soapy water and wash them gently. You can use a soft nylon brush to clean bamboo steamers or opt for a regular sponge. After cleaning, you need to let them completely dry before putting them away. This may take up to two days but will keep the basket mold-free.
If your bamboo steamer does get a bit moldy, there is no need to panic because it can still be cleaned and used again. A mixture of one part vinegar and two parts hot water, along with a good scrub, is the perfect mold-killing solution. This is also a great way to remove any lingering food smells. After cleaning with vinegar, rinse the baskets with warm water and allow them to dry before putting them away.
How to prevent your bamboo steamer from getting dirty
If you don't want to worry about cleaning your bamboo steamer, then there are a few hacks you can use to keep it spick and span while cooking so that you don't have to wash it at all. The first way to keep your steamer clean while cooking is with a liner. If you've ever been to a dim sum restaurant, you may have noticed that most steamers are lined with white paper full of holes. This liner is often made from cotton, parchment paper, or silicon and keeps food from sticking to the bottom while allowing the steam to enter the basket.
However, liners only work when the food you are steaming is dry. If you are steaming something juicy like vegetables, fish, or meat, you will need another plan. A good option is to use a heat-proof plate or bowl to hold the food inside the steamer. Just make sure the plate doesn't cover the entire bottom and will allow the steam to rise through the basket and cook the food.