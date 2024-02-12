Here's Some Of The Best Cuts Of Steak To Use For Tacos

If you're willing and able to spend a little bit more, there are a couple of other cuts to make note of here. Flat iron steak is a recent cut (it only started to be considered a viable cut of steak in the early 2000s) that comes from a cow's shoulder blade. It's marbled with fat, making for a cut of steak that comes out tender and full of flavor. All of the meats mentioned here take well to marinades, but this is particularly true for flat iron steak, which tends to strongly absorb the flavors it's cooked with. You can either slow-cook this cut or throw it on the grill after marinating.

Then we come to hanger steak, which might be the prize of the entire discussion. It's a tender and flavorful cut, coming from the belly of the cow, and is a favorite of steak aficionados everywhere. Hanger steak is also called "butcher's steak," as butchers were known to generally keep this great cut for themselves. Hanger steak is unique from the rest of these cuts in that it doesn't require as much of a low-and-slow cooking method, due to it being richer in fat with less connective tissue than the others. In the case of hanger steak, you generally just want to marinate it, then sear it and let it rest. You may also want to remove the hard white membrane that typically runs through the middle of the steak, if it hasn't already been removed.

Ultimately, while you can make steak tacos with any cut of meat, these cuts in particular are more affordable options that are going to give you the best results. Just consider what else is going into the taco and make sure to cook the meat the right way, and your taco night is sure to be a huge hit.