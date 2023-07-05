What Happened To Cracker Barrel's Strawberries N' Cream French Toast?

Among Cracker Barrel's many southern-inspired menu items, the chain is most notable for its all-day breakfast options. Per a post from the restaurant's Facebook page, this selection once included Strawberries n' Cream French Toast, a dish that continues to inspire intense cravings to this day. As stated by Cracker Barrel in 2015, the breakfast offering consisted of sourdough bread, strawberries, sweetened cream cheese, powdered sugar, and strawberry-infused syrup. But if you're interested in sampling this delectable dish for yourself, gird yourself for disappointment, as it's no longer available.

As explained by a Cracker Barrel representative in a comment on the post, the Strawberries n' Cream French Toast was part of the chain's summer lineup. As a result, the dish ceased to be included after August 16 of that year, as that was the official end of the summer selection. And while many people commented favorably on the dish within the Facebook post, this breakfast item is no longer included on the menu. However, there are plenty of other breakfast confections to choose from, some of which come pretty close to the original breakfast offering.