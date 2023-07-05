What Happened To Cracker Barrel's Strawberries N' Cream French Toast?
Among Cracker Barrel's many southern-inspired menu items, the chain is most notable for its all-day breakfast options. Per a post from the restaurant's Facebook page, this selection once included Strawberries n' Cream French Toast, a dish that continues to inspire intense cravings to this day. As stated by Cracker Barrel in 2015, the breakfast offering consisted of sourdough bread, strawberries, sweetened cream cheese, powdered sugar, and strawberry-infused syrup. But if you're interested in sampling this delectable dish for yourself, gird yourself for disappointment, as it's no longer available.
As explained by a Cracker Barrel representative in a comment on the post, the Strawberries n' Cream French Toast was part of the chain's summer lineup. As a result, the dish ceased to be included after August 16 of that year, as that was the official end of the summer selection. And while many people commented favorably on the dish within the Facebook post, this breakfast item is no longer included on the menu. However, there are plenty of other breakfast confections to choose from, some of which come pretty close to the original breakfast offering.
How to replicate the appeal of Cracker Barrel's former French toast
Cracker Barrel's breakfast all-day menu includes a pancakes n' such section, which features both sweet and savory selections. If strawberries are non-negotiable, the stuffed cheesecake pancake breakfast might be the option for you. This dish features a creamy portion of cheesecake between buttermilk pancakes, plus fresh strawberries, powdered sugar, and strawberry-flavored syrup.
If it's French toast you're after, grandma's sampler French toast breakfast has what you're looking for. This dish comes with four pieces of perfectly cooked French toast, which can be adorned with additions like strawberries and strawberry syrup. There are many other breakfast bread options to choose from, all of which can be tweaked and customized based on your syrup and topping preferences. For those people waiting with bated breath for the original Strawberries n' Cream French Toast, you may have your work cut out for you. Luckily, ever summer, new items make their debut.
Cracker Barrel's latest menu has limited fruity options
While it's sad to see beloved menu items go, Cracker Barrel's latest summer menu is replete with plenty of delicious dishes. When it comes to breakfast dishes, Pancake Tacos is a fun and delicious menu item. Two buttermilk pancake "tortillas" serve as the perfect foundation for a fried egg, bacon, and shredded cheese. You'll also receive a ramekin of syrup on the side for dipping your pancake tacos.
Cracker Barrel has also introduced a few dishes that would be perfect for breakfast, brunch, or lunch. The Biscuit Benny is a clever play on eggs Benedict that features your choice of breakfast meat, over-easy eggs, biscuits, and Hollandaise sauce, as well as two downhome side dishes. If you're positively famished, the Steak n' Egg Hashbrown Casserole is the perfect selection. In addition to the chain's classic hashbrown casserole, this dish also comes with eggs, cheese, juicy steak tips, fried onions, and other veggies.
But while these selections are sure to quell certain cravings, the only item remotely close to the chain's fruity Strawberries 'n Cream French Toast isn't food at all. Instead, it is a drink: Watermelon Lemonade, Cracker Barrel's sole fruity summer menu offering of the 2023 season.