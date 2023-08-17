What Ever Happened To Cracker Barrel's Fried Chicken Liver?
Known for its selection of old-timey southern eats, Cracker Barrel once featured fried chicken livers on its menu. It's not clear when chicken livers made their first appearance, nor when they were officially removed from the menu. However, a Facebook post from 2021 sheds some light on the matter. In the post, a commenter requested that the chain bring back the menu item, to which a representative replied, "We appreciate your feedback. Although chicken livers are no longer on our menu, we will gladly share your request with our Culinary Team."
So, why did the quaint dining establishment remove this menu item in the first place? It's no secret that the dish is divisive, as chicken livers are described as having a slightly bitter, minerally flavor that's not for the faint of heart. As a result, the dish may not have been popular, save for a few die-hard fans. There are also some health risks associated with eating liver, particularly when it comes to frequent consumption.
Why chicken livers are a bit problematic
As explained by Healthline, liver is the source of essential nutrients, including vitamins and minerals. However, eating too much liver can raise the concentration of nutrients in a person's body to dangerous levels. Frequent consumption of liver is linked to copper toxicity, which can negatively affect the health of the brain. Too much liver can also increase the body's concentration of vitamin A, which may impact the health of bones and eyes. Keep in mind that these risks are only relevant when a person consumes liver on a daily basis.
Chicken livers also carry a risk of foodborne illness, according to the USDA. Along with salmonella, chicken livers can be infected with campylobacter, bacteria that can cause fever, stomach cramping, and diarrhea. While eating chicken liver at a restaurant is named as a common cause of food illness outbreaks, bacterial infections can be avoided by cooking chicken liver to an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees.
Will chicken livers ever make their return to Cracker Barrel?
There's no indication that Cracker Barrel ever plans on bringing back chicken livers. In 2020, the restaurant issued a press release that introduced its new "simplified menu." The new menu focused on classic dishes, including pot roast, loaded baked potatoes, and pork chops, which means that more niche menu items like chicken liver no longer have a home at the southern-style chain. However, some claim that it's possible to enjoy the dish at Cracker Barrel if you ask nicely, even though it's no longer on the official menu.
So, where can a person find a fried chicken liver meal these days? While they're not available at every restaurant, some Popeyes locations carry fried chicken livers. And according to a TripAdvisor post, a lucky diner was able to find the dish at the Anniston, Alabama location (at least in 2015). Old-fashioned food like chicken livers were once eaten out of necessity, but they're still cherished in the minds and bellies of many people.