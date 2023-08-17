What Ever Happened To Cracker Barrel's Fried Chicken Liver?

Known for its selection of old-timey southern eats, Cracker Barrel once featured fried chicken livers on its menu. It's not clear when chicken livers made their first appearance, nor when they were officially removed from the menu. However, a Facebook post from 2021 sheds some light on the matter. In the post, a commenter requested that the chain bring back the menu item, to which a representative replied, "We appreciate your feedback. Although chicken livers are no longer on our menu, we will gladly share your request with our Culinary Team."

So, why did the quaint dining establishment remove this menu item in the first place? It's no secret that the dish is divisive, as chicken livers are described as having a slightly bitter, minerally flavor that's not for the faint of heart. As a result, the dish may not have been popular, save for a few die-hard fans. There are also some health risks associated with eating liver, particularly when it comes to frequent consumption.