Are Drink Refills Free At Olive Garden?

There are a few different drink options to choose from when dining out at Olive Garden, but the question is, are they are unlimited as the chain's breadsticks? Well, that depends on what you order.

The restaurant sells Coca-Cola products so if it's a soda you seek, you can sip on a glass of Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero Sugar, Sprite, or Dr. Pepper. And if you order a soda to sip on at the Italian food chain, you can request for your server to bring you as many refills as you'd like — with no added charge for each drink. Depending on the location, there may be a few other drinks that include free refills, too.

In addition to soft drinks, the chain offers free refills on its lemonade — both in the classic lemon flavor and with a splash of raspberry. If you're a fan of tea, the chain also offers three iced options: Classic iced tea, Bellini peach-raspberry, or mango-strawberry flavors, all of which also come with free refills. Additionally, fruit juices, as well as Olive Garden's Caffe la Toscana all include endless refills, as well. Not every location will offer free refills on anything but soft drinks, though, so you'll want to check with your server before requesting a top-off.