Does Olive Garden Sell Coke Or Pepsi Products?

If eating a plate of pasta at Olive Garden makes you thirsty for pop, you're in luck. Fountain soda is widely available at most restaurants in the United States, especially national chains like Olive Garden. Restaurants typically offer a variety of fountain beverages — some standard, like cola, diet cola, and lemon-lime soda, and some unique, such as fruit-flavored sodas or other alternatives.

Most sodas now fall under one of two umbrellas: Coke products or Pepsi products, and people do have their preferences; taste tests have even shown that Coke and Pepsi do taste different, so it's not just an arbitrary choice. At Olive Garden specifically, you'll find a medley of Coke products available to order with your meal.

Olive Garden offers five different sodas on its menu: Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, and Dr. Pepper. You can order these beverages with or without ice; each comes in a single 12-ounce standard size that you can use to wash down your meal.