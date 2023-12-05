Does Olive Garden Sell Coke Or Pepsi Products?
If eating a plate of pasta at Olive Garden makes you thirsty for pop, you're in luck. Fountain soda is widely available at most restaurants in the United States, especially national chains like Olive Garden. Restaurants typically offer a variety of fountain beverages — some standard, like cola, diet cola, and lemon-lime soda, and some unique, such as fruit-flavored sodas or other alternatives.
Most sodas now fall under one of two umbrellas: Coke products or Pepsi products, and people do have their preferences; taste tests have even shown that Coke and Pepsi do taste different, so it's not just an arbitrary choice. At Olive Garden specifically, you'll find a medley of Coke products available to order with your meal.
Olive Garden offers five different sodas on its menu: Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, and Dr. Pepper. You can order these beverages with or without ice; each comes in a single 12-ounce standard size that you can use to wash down your meal.
What other beverages does Olive Garden sell?
Olive Garden's Coke products will likely appease you if you are a regular Coke drinker or simply a fan of sodas of all kinds. But if soda isn't your thing, you may wonder what else the chain has to quench your thirst while dining. Besides the various beer, wine and cocktails you can get at Olive Garden, the chain offers a medley of additional in-house soft drink options if you need a refreshment and don't want to go with the fountain options.
Classic Lemonade and Fresh Brewed Iced Tea are both available, as well as some fruity twists on these two classics. You can order a tart Raspberry Lemonade or two different varieties of flavored iced tea: Bellini Peach-Raspberry and Mango-Strawberry. There's also the Strawberry-Passion Fruit Limonata, which combines lemonade with sparkling water and fruit flavor to create a fizzy and refreshing beverage.
Get your soda to go at Olive Garden
All of Olive Garden's soft beverages are available both in-store and for takeout. But for those who love soda or otherwise want to bring home a little more than the usual 12 oz serving, Olive Garden sells an additional surprise on its takeout menu: Large soda bottles to go. The chain will let you take home 2-liter containers of Coke, Diet Coke, or Sprite, which is especially useful and convenient if you're ordering catering, like a giant Olive Garden lasagna, for a party or event or just feeding a large family at home.
If you're looking for more variety but still need to quench a crowd the chain also sells its various iced teas and raspberry lemonade in gallon sizes for a refreshing addition to your catering or family meal. Just be sure to check your local Olive Garden's website for availability, as these offerings may vary from store to store.