Every Olive Garden Cocktail, Ranked

At first blush, the Blue Amalfi seems like one of the restaurant's more captivating cocktails, from the vibrant blue reminiscent of its namesake's Mediterranean waters to the always-reliable combination of vodka and lemonade. The drink is comprised of New Amsterdam vodka, Blue Curaçao, and lemonade, and according to Olive Garden, it's meant to evoke the breathtaking scenery of Italy's Amalfi coast. However, in practice, the Blue Amalfi is possibly the most underwhelming cocktail the restaurant has to offer. The drink's primary flavor upon first sip is tart, verging on sour, which isn't necessarily a dealbreaker — but aside from a hint of citrus from the lemonade, the drink lacks any deeper flavors.

It could very likely benefit from more lemonade and less curaçao, which would undoubtedly lower the cocktail's alcohol content but soften the sharpness into something a little more refreshing. Unfortunately, that would also lessen the bright blue hue that is the drink's claim to fame. Another positive thing the drink has going for it is its price tag: At just $6.50, the Blue Amalfi is a great value and can easily be tweaked if the flavor is not quite to your taste. Thanks to Olive Garden's full bar and hospitable bartenders, there are more than a few ways to customize your cocktail, including swapping in a top-shelf vodka of your choice, adding a shot of limoncello for sweetness, or even simply going heavy on the lemonade for a similar, but less-boozy, variation.