Do All Of Olive Garden's Dishes Contain Garlic?
When it comes to Italian-American cooking, it's nearly impossible to find recipes that exclude garlic. And so, whether it's minced or chopped, that warm, powerful flavor can be found in plenty of dishes at the Italian-American restaurant chain Olive Garden. But if you aren't able to ingest the vegetable, or you simply want to avoid tasting garlic on your breath for the rest of the night, your options are limited.
At first glance, it may seem like the restaurant should be avoided altogether if you want to refrain from eating garlic. The chain's breadsticks are brushed with vegan margarine and seasoned with garlic salt. All of the chain's pasta sauces feature the root vegetable. Even the salad's signature dressing features the flavor. Fortunately, though, there are a few options at the restaurant that are completely garlic-free.
According to Olive Garden's website, its house salad contains no garlic in the mix. But when you ask your server for it, you should omit the Italian sauce it's typically prepared with and instead choose between two alternative dressings: Both the balsamic vinegar and the extra virgin olive oil are totally garlic-free. But, beyond the side salad, there are a few more garlic-free options to select from.
There are a few garlic-free options at Olive Garden
If you want to take advantage of Olive Garden's unlimited salad and soup deal, there's only one soup on the menu that's garlic-free. The chicken and gnocchi soup is made from roasted chicken, gnocchi, and spinach — with no garlic. However, every bowl of soup is served with a side of breadsticks, so you should decline those.
If you're craving a meal that's a little heartier, however, you may need to design your own dish. Fortunately, the restaurant chain offers a create-your-own pasta option. With this, you have a little more freedom since all types of pasta are garlic-free. When it comes time to choose a sauce, though, nearly all options are flavored with garlic. The only garlic-free choices are olive oil or its parmesan butter sauce.
When it comes to protein, there are three garlic-free options. To top off your create-your-own pasta, opt for the sautéed shrimp. If you want protein as the main focus of your meal, you can order either salmon or sirloin, grilled with a side of unseasoned, steamed broccoli. Just be sure to tell your server you'd like them prepared without seasonings or spices.
Children can eat garlic-free, too
If you're accompanying any younger guests, there are two child-sized meals that omit garlic. The macaroni and cheese with shell pasta is totally garlic-free, as is the pasta with parmesan butter sauce. Children can also choose a side of steamed broccoli to accompany their chosen dish. Unfortunately, for adult garlic-free diners, there is an age requirement for ordering from the kids' menu. For anyone aged 13 years or older, your server likely won't be able to place your order for a bowl of macaroni.
Ultimately, if you have an allergy or intolerance to garlic or you're avoiding the ingredient — or if you have any other food sensitivities for that matter — telling your server before ordering is the best policy. Olive Garden's website notes that anything from the listed menu is likely to contain garlic, so communication with your server could help prevent any accidental cross-contamination in the kitchen.