Do All Of Olive Garden's Dishes Contain Garlic?

When it comes to Italian-American cooking, it's nearly impossible to find recipes that exclude garlic. And so, whether it's minced or chopped, that warm, powerful flavor can be found in plenty of dishes at the Italian-American restaurant chain Olive Garden. But if you aren't able to ingest the vegetable, or you simply want to avoid tasting garlic on your breath for the rest of the night, your options are limited.

At first glance, it may seem like the restaurant should be avoided altogether if you want to refrain from eating garlic. The chain's breadsticks are brushed with vegan margarine and seasoned with garlic salt. All of the chain's pasta sauces feature the root vegetable. Even the salad's signature dressing features the flavor. Fortunately, though, there are a few options at the restaurant that are completely garlic-free.

According to Olive Garden's website, its house salad contains no garlic in the mix. But when you ask your server for it, you should omit the Italian sauce it's typically prepared with and instead choose between two alternative dressings: Both the balsamic vinegar and the extra virgin olive oil are totally garlic-free. But, beyond the side salad, there are a few more garlic-free options to select from.