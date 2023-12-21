What Is The Age Requirement For Olive Garden's Kids' Menu?

Like many other popular restaurant chains, Olive Garden welcomes diners, young and old, to its establishment. However, only children of a certain age can enjoy items from the restaurant's kids' menu. While you may be a child at heart, only kids aged 12 and younger have access to the children's menu and all the delicious child-sized meal options within. And lest you think that Olive Garden is being overly fussy in setting age restrictions, keep in mind that it's common practice in the restaurant industry.

Most restaurants have age limits on children's menus for financial reasons. Children's menus are often viewed as a promotional tactic, as parents are more likely to visit an establishment that offers something for their little ones to eat. But because kids' meals are typically less expensive, restaurants want to deter adults from ordering them for themselves and paying less than they would for an entrée. This makes sense at Olive Garden, as it offers many child-sized versions of its famous pasta dishes.