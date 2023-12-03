How Does Olive Garden Season Its Fan-Favorite Broccoli?

Some Olive Garden dishes require lots of preparation, precise attention to detail, and constant upkeep to make sure they come out great. Other dishes, like its seasoned broccoli, can be made quickly using the assistance of a microwave and some simple seasonings. One commenter claiming to be an Olive Garden chef on a Reddit board mentioned how it's done. "I'm one of the cooks at Olive Garden so I'll pretty much let you know what we do is take the broccoli and put it in a microwave-safe container," says the Reddit user. They then explained how they used to heat the broccoli with water but swapped it for seasoned oil. In the seasoned oil are spices like garlic and herbs. They simply microwave everything for three minutes, maybe a little longer if the broccoli doesn't steam. Then they put it on a plate and sprinkle it with Olive Garden seasoning, which is garlic salt and Italian Cheese Blend.

Another user claiming to be an Olive Garden chef on the same board wrote about a slightly different approach. They said Olive Garden calls for them to use olive oil, garlic, and red pepper. Next, they pour these ingredients over the top of the broccoli before putting it in the microwave for one minute and 45 seconds. "Our broccoli is raw and never frozen. Once it's out of the microwave we shake parm/parsley seasoning over the top," says the Reddit user.