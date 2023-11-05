Olive Garden's Beloved Unlimited Salad Is Specifically Made For Each Table

When you're craving a bowl of creamy pasta with a side of limitless breadsticks, it's time to visit Olive Garden. The Americanized Italian restaurant chain is famous for its all-you-can-eat soup, salad, and breadsticks promotion. According to the company's website, as long as you're dining in and are ready to enjoy refills of either soup or salad, you can technically enjoy as much as you can possibly eat in one sitting. But can anything truly be "unlimited" without a catch, even at Olive Garden? The answer is yes ... and no.

In a BuzzFeed Community forum, former Olive Garden employees shared secrets from their time at the restaurant. One response confirmed that the salads really are unlimited, and customers take that promise to the extreme: "I once brought a table their salad, only to have the person dump the ENTIRE bowl on their plate so they could hand me [the] empty salad bowl back and ask for another one before I left the table."

If you order an unlimited salad, it will be prepared especially for you. Sadly, it's not because of Olive Garden's well-known philosophy, "When you're here, you're family." Employees have very specific instructions regarding how they must prepare salads for each table. The weight of your salad and the amount of toppings you get depend on how many people are in your group.