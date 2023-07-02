Why Olive Garden's Lunch-Sized Menu Probably Isn't Worth It

Like many other chain dining establishments, Olive Garden offers a lunch menu featuring classic Italian comfort food in smaller serving sizes. While it might seem like the chain's lunch offerings are a much better deal in terms of cost per serving, that's not always the case. Olive Garden diners actually get more value for their money when they order the regular serving size when it comes to cost comparisons.

Take the lasagna classico, a very popular dish at the chain. The lunch serving costs $10.99, while the dinner serving costs $17.79. For just $6.80 more, diners will receive a much larger portion, which is ultimately a better deal. Even better, both the lunch and dinner servings come with tasty extras when you order online — such as two complimentary breadsticks and a cup of soup or house salad. If you're concerned that you won't have the appetite to finish the larger portion, no worries. There's a simple, yet effective, hack you can employ.