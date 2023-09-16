Is Olive Garden's Salad Prepared In-House?

If you're a real purist when it comes to dining, there's a good chance that the phrase "chain restaurant" makes you think of one thing: Frozen, microwaved food. It's hardly a secret that often, chain restaurants maintain consistency by shipping meals pre-made and frozen from a distribution center somewhere to each individual location.

If you're a regular at your local Olive Garden, you might be wondering if the (seemingly) fresh house salad is actually made in-house, or if it arrives at the restaurant in some partially or fully pre-made form. But good news, veggie lovers: Olive Garden does indeed make their salads in-house, which the brand confirmed to Daily Meal via email.

The other star appetizer, their famous breadsticks, are baked in-house, but only partially — they initially come from a bakery where they're made but transported fresh (not frozen) to each location, where staff finish them off in the oven for a few minutes before serving. So, it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility to think that the salads follow a similar process, possibly arriving pre-chopped like the bagged salads you can get at the grocery store. But to its credit, Olive Garden makes the majority of its dishes fresh each day, relying on packaged food and microwaves far less than comparable casual chains like Applebee's.