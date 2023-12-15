It's Time To Throw Some Marshmallows In Your Bowl Of Popcorn

Who doesn't enjoy a buttery, salt-kissed bowl of hot popcorn? While popcorn has a history of being used for more than your crunchy snack of choice, this whole-grain, gluten-free food has, over time, won the hearts and stomachs of countless food lovers around the globe. Fast forward to the present day and popcorn has taken on many new flavors and roles in everyday recipes. Not only do you have the luxury and ability to make white chocolate rainbow popcorn and cinnamon-spice berry popcorn with ease, but nowadays you can add your favorite sweet treat accompaniments to your standard movie snack in more ways than one.

Next to chocolate chips and peanut butter, marshmallows are the perfect ingredient to take your next round of crunchy popcorn to sweet and salty heaven. The idea of adding marshmallows might initially seem like an old concept, given the fact that popcorn balls have been around since the mid-19th century. Unlike these traditional treats, which are made with added corn syrup or honey, marshmallow-infused popcorn isn't necessarily made with a one-size-fits-all recipe. Marshmallows and popcorn can be made into a sticky confection or a sweet and salty trail mix of sorts — the choice is yours.