What Exactly Is Popcorn Cake?

If popcorn balls were your absolute favorite Halloween treat to pull out of your trick-or-treating bag as a kid, then the trendy popcorn cake may be exactly what you need to bring back some of that childhood nostalgia. The "cake" itself is a conglomeration of treats you would typically find in a movie theater: Plain popcorn, M&Ms, peanuts, and toffee candy pieces, all held together with marshmallows mixed with melted butter, and pressed into a pan.

If you aren't a fan of peanuts or toffee pieces, the dessert is easy to customize, too. You can swap in any of your favorite candies, like crushed-up Butterfingers, Red Hots, or Reese's Pieces. To finish off the cake, some may like to drizzle the cake with a little bit of chocolate or caramel sauce before serving.

The no-bake dessert is pretty similar to Rice Krispy treats — both in terms of taste and the method of preparation — making it a great treat to serve at birthday parties, holiday dinners, or just to enjoy as a sweet treat when the craving strikes.