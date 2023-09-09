How Long Can Cream Cheese Safely Sit At Room Temperature?

Cream cheese is a workhorse ingredient, providing texture and flavor to all sorts of dishes. From acting as the base for smooth and dreamy cheesecake desserts to thickening up sauces and dips, it's versatile and good to always have on hand in the fridge. Many recipes will ask for the cream cheese to be softened, which involves letting your package come to room temperature on the counter. But just how long can that package of cream cheese sit out before it's unsafe to eat?

Cream cheese is a dairy product, and dairy products will go bad quickly when left out at ambient temperature. Blocks or tubs of cream cheese, as well as dishes that include uncooked cream cheese (such as dips or spreads), can be left out for about two hours safely. If you're, say, at a picnic and the air temperature is particularly warm, that estimate is even lower — always err on the side of caution when food contamination is a risk.