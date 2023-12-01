Is Olive Garden's Raspberry Dipping Sauce Vegan Friendly?

Olive Garden isn't the worst restaurant chain as far as vegetarians and vegans are concerned, but the plant-based options are pretty limited. Helpfully, the restaurant does offer a clear guide on its website as to what's vegetarian and vegan, so you can know for sure that you're ordering something safe.

Also to Olive Garden's credit, while there are only a handful of menu items that are vegan by default, their kitchens tend to be pretty amenable to substitutions and other customized orders. There's not much you can do when it comes to desserts, but you can always ask to switch up sauces or hold the cheese on savory dishes. Just don't throw a fit if your server tells you that for whatever reason, your off-menu order isn't possible.

If you can get your server to send you home with a to-go cup of the raspberry sauce, of course, you can get creative in your own kitchen by pouring it over non-dairy ice cream or any other vegan dessert you may have on hand. There may not be too many in-house uses for the raspberry sauce, but plant-based eaters can at least rest assured that it's definitely vegan.