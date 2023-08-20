Olive Garden's Salad Is Technically Vegan, But There's A Catch

Vegan diners often find it difficult to dine out, especially at fast-food restaurants and fast-casual chains. Though there are more vegan options than ever before on restaurant menus, the pickings are still slim. And frequently, the offerings are simply doctored-up versions of existing menu items with meat and dairy products removed. But when it comes to Olive Garden, vegans have good news — the classic Olive Garden salad we all know and love is actually vegan.

However, that exciting revelation comes with an important caveats: namely, that the salad is vegan without croutons and dressing. If you want a vegan salad, Olive Garden will substitute olive oil and balsamic vinegar in place of its standard house dressing. If you're okay with making this substitution (and foregoing the croutons and grated parmesan), you can still load up on that unlimited salad goodness before your meal. (Those delicious breadsticks are vegan, too, surprisingly.)