Here's What The 'V' Stands For On Olive Garden Menus

When it comes to dining out, Olive Garden is often a go-to spot for those seeking comfort food and a family-friendly atmosphere. But have you ever noticed a small "V" next to certain dishes on its menu? This seemingly insignificant symbol denotes dishes that are meat-free and perfect for both vegetarians and anyone looking to cut back on their meat consumption.

This initiative by Olive Garden highlights the growing trend of plant-based eating and the importance of catering to varying dietary needs and preferences. For vegans and vegetarians, it's reassuring to find more eateries giving diners an easy way to recognize vegetarian dishes on the menu.

But as the Olive Garden menu gets crowded with plant-based options, it can be tough to differentiate which dishes are truly vegan and free of all animal products. While Olive Garden doesn't currently differentiate between the two with the "V" symbol on its menu, some items are vegan-friendly, too.