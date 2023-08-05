Here's What The 'V' Stands For On Olive Garden Menus
When it comes to dining out, Olive Garden is often a go-to spot for those seeking comfort food and a family-friendly atmosphere. But have you ever noticed a small "V" next to certain dishes on its menu? This seemingly insignificant symbol denotes dishes that are meat-free and perfect for both vegetarians and anyone looking to cut back on their meat consumption.
This initiative by Olive Garden highlights the growing trend of plant-based eating and the importance of catering to varying dietary needs and preferences. For vegans and vegetarians, it's reassuring to find more eateries giving diners an easy way to recognize vegetarian dishes on the menu.
But as the Olive Garden menu gets crowded with plant-based options, it can be tough to differentiate which dishes are truly vegan and free of all animal products. While Olive Garden doesn't currently differentiate between the two with the "V" symbol on its menu, some items are vegan-friendly, too.
Vegetarian vs. vegan: The difference matters
When it comes to dietary preferences, the distinction between vegetarian and vegan is crucial. For the uninitiated, vegetarian cuisine foregoes meat and animal byproducts but typically includes dairy and eggs. Veganism eschews not only meat but also all animal byproducts, including dairy, eggs, and honey.
Olive Garden's "V" symbol on its menu indicates that a particular dish is vegetarian, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's vegan. Customers can download a digital lineup of the vegetarian and vegan menu items from the Olive Garden website, which include the restaurant's classic breadsticks, spaghetti with marinara sauce, and angel hair pasta. According to that menu, anything listed as vegetarian doesn't include "meat, stock, gelatin, or rennet from an animal. Anything listed as vegan doesn't include any of the aforementioned ingredients and also doesn't include anything derived from animals, including honey."
The next time you're dining at Olive Garden, consult its vegetarian and vegan options to ensure a truly animal-friendly meal. If you're unsure, you can always ask a waiter or staff member for more info.
How to build a vegetarian meal at Olive Garden
With a little creativity, you can easily build a vegetarian meal at Olive Garden that satisfies both your cravings and nutritional requirements. Start with Olive Garden's house salad, which features a variety of fresh veggies, including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and peppers. Ask for it without croutons and dressing to make it vegan or pair it with minestrone, which is also vegan.
Next up: pasta. Olive Garden offers several meatless pasta dishes, including eggplant parmigiana and spaghetti with marinara sauce. If you're looking for something slightly richer and creamier, order the fettuccine Alfredo, which is made in-house daily, or build your own pasta. All of Olive Garden's pasta bases, including the rigatoni and angel hair pasta, are vegetarian-friendly.
If none of these options appeal to you, you can always rely on Olive Garden's famous endless breadsticks, which are vegan. Dip them in marinara or olive oil for a satisfying snack before ending your meal with one of Olive Garden's desserts. The tiramisu, black tie mousse cake, and fan-favorite Sicilian cheesecake with strawberry topping are all suitable for vegetarians. With so many plant-based options, your only issue is going to be deciding which of the chain's V-marked dishes to devour first.