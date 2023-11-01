Is Olive Garden Open On Thanksgiving 2023?

On Thanksgiving, most Americans tuck into turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie. Not you. You're a rebel. You want unlimited soup and breadsticks at Olive Garden. Unfortunately for you, that's not happening. Every single Olive Garden restaurant is closed on Thanksgiving so that employees can spend the day with their loved ones.

Not only that, but some Olive Gardens will close early the day before Thanksgiving, too. The timing of that particular closure is up to the manager of each location. If you want your fettuccine alfredo fix, you had better show up on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving or wait until Black Friday.

Or go almost any other day of the year. The corporate overlords at Olive Garden only close it two days a year — Thanksgiving and Christmas Day — so that leaves 363 other days you can eat there. That said, you can always call ahead to make sure a pasta shortage hasn't shut down the restaurant unexpectedly.