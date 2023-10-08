Is Trader Joe's Open On Thanksgiving 2023?

Though Thanksgiving is traditionally a day to express gratitude, it is also a huge day of cooking and feasting. From roasted turkeys and stuffing to cranberry sauce and sweet potato pies, one would be forgiven if an ingredient or two were forgotten when preparing for the holiday.

If you're a regular at Trader Joe's, make sure to do all of your Thanksgiving shopping before the big day. That's because Trader Joe's will be closed this Thanksgiving. In fact, the grocery store chain has closed on Thanksgiving for decades. So make sure to get all of your favorite Trader Joe's items beforehand as you'll be out of luck come Thanksgiving day.

If it's everyday ingredients and produce you're looking to get last minute, try heading to your local supermarket. Stores like Whole Foods, Harris Teeter, and H-E-B will be open on Thanksgiving with limited hours, but doublecheck with your local store for specific times.