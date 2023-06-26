Aldi's Tuscan Garden Italian Dressing Is A Complete Olive Garden Copycat

If you've been to Olive Garden and ordered soup, salad, and breadsticks, you've probably tried the restaurant's famous Italian dressing. So popular that it is now sold in big box grocery stores such as Walmart and Target, one 16-ounce bottle of Olive Garden's Signature Italian dressing will likely cost you between $4 and $5 depending on where you buy it.

The good news for bargain shoppers is that Aldi produces a generic version called Tuscan Garden Restaurant Style Italian Dressing for around $2. That's half the price of the branded version and, according to many on Reddit, it tastes exactly the same.

Interestingly enough, it is possible that it actually is the same. According to another user of the social media platform, "sometimes they have dressing actually labeled as Olive Garden dressing ... I swear it's the same stuff". So is it actually the same? The bottles do look suspiciously similar in both shape and design.