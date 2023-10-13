Hot Milk Cake Is The Perfect Way To Use Up That Gallon In The Fridge

If you're looking for a way to use up some leftover milk before it expires, hot milk cake may be just the recipe you need. The texture of the cake is similar to a sponge cake, though the finished bake takes on a slightly grainy texture. It gets its fluffy consistency from whipping eggs together prior to mixing, as well as a little bit of added baking soda.

As the name suggests, you'll need to add some heat to your milk before adding it to your batter. To heat it up, pour your milk into a saucepan on the stovetop. If you scald your milk, it could even help add some extra airiness to the bake. Turn your stove on medium heat, and stir the milk as it heats up. You'll want to let it cool to about 110 degrees Fahrenheit before adding it to the rest of your batter.

If you prefer to use your microwave for quick prep, you can also heat the milk that way. Just pour the liquid into a bowl and microwave in short intervals, stirring in between heating sessions. Once your milk has been heated to the correct temperature, it can be added to your cake batter.