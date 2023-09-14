Take A Classic Tres Leches Cake Up A Notch With Some Chocolate Milk

Cake is a dessert that's enjoyed in tons of different ways around the world, whether that's as a classic Victoria sponge for afternoon tea in Great Britain or a decadent Black Forest Cake from Germany. While these may be popular European cakes, in Latin America, the cake to eat is the moist and light tres leches cake.

Tres leches means 'three milks' in Spanish, and the cake contains three different kinds of milk — regular cow's milk, evaporated milk, and sweetened condensed milk. Now, while these are the traditional milk in this recipe, instead of going with the status quo, why not try mixing things up and adding chocolate milk to your recipe instead? This chocolate twist is a great way to mix things up and try a different spin on a classic dessert.

Here's how to go about substituting in chocolate milk next time you make a tres leches cake. Plus, here's a brief history of where this cake even came from in the first place.