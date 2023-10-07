This Is What One Serving Looks Like Of 47 Different Foods And Drinks

Understanding serving size is crucial in making informed decisions about what and how much to eat. Doing so, however, isn't always as easy as it may seem. In 2016, the FDA updated the Nutrition Facts Label to more clearly reflect the nutrients for a specific serving size of a packaged food item based on a 2,000-calorie-per-day diet. A primary change to these labels was to more clearly indicate the serving size with a larger, bolder font.

Why such a focus on serving size? As it turns out, it is common for food manufacturers to list serving sizes based on a far smaller portion than what consumers generally eat of a particular product. This can create confusion surrounding how healthy a food is, which may cause someone to overindulge.

We determined what one serving of each food item was based upon the manufacturer or USDA recommendations and measured these carefully. Where possible, we opted for weight versus volume measurements to more accurately reflect the appropriate serving size, as this can vary widely depending upon the food item. We then placed the correct serving size next to a golf or tennis ball for reference to help provide a visual aid that might take some of the guesswork out of figuring out how much of the food or drink to consume. Read on to see what one serving looks like of 47 different foods and drinks.