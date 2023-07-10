The Factors To Consider While Choosing Lettuce For Your Burger

When you're prepping a juicy burger for dinner, the patty probably takes precedence over any toppings. That's just as it should be, but take care not to gloss over the trimmings altogether. The right toppings can elevate a burger from just tasty to truly memorable if you put a little thought into it. You're probably thinking to go straight for the high-octane options like deep-fried onions or a hit of a new barbecue sauce you've never tried on a burger. But try first perfecting the basics, and you may be satisfied with the simplicity. Case in point: lettuce.

Wait, why focus on something so bland and boring as lettuce? Not so fast – every kind of salad green has a culinary contribution to make, and some are particularly suited to burgers. According to Statista, the most common varieties in American grocery stores, in order of popularity, are iceberg, romaine, leaf (green or red), and butter (also called Boston or Bibb). These four lettuce types provide plenty of textural and flavor variety to add excitement and pizzazz to your patties.