Baste Your Fish In Mayo Before Broiling For A Juicy, Flavorful Bite

Fish is wildly popular for a reason — it's delicious. From flaky filets like cod or haddock to the classic cut of salmon up to something meatier like swordfish, fish isn't just tasty, it's versatile with how many ways you can cook it. And while you have a lot of options for how you do so, one of the classic ways is in a pan under the broiler. If you do that, though, just be sure to baste it in mayo first.

Wait, what? That sounds like some stuff created from the darkest heart of American culinary life, like ranch dressing ice cream or ambrosia salad. It sounds, in other words, like something you should absolutely never do under any circumstances. Here's the thing, though: It's actually really good. Most crucially, it doesn't just make your fish taste like mayo, and there are good reasons to do this for the texture boost and the richness it'll bring to your dinner.