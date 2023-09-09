For The Perfect Crispy Chicken, Replace That Egg Wash With Mayo

There are two ways you can do this. You can soak the chicken in a marinade, such as buttermilk, first. The acid in buttermilk helps moisten the chicken, making the end result more tender as it marinates. Then, remove the chicken and slather some mayonnaise on each piece. After that, you can add your desired breading, and fry the meat.

The other option is to blend the buttermilk and mayonnaise together to create a thicker marinade. This way, there's no spreading mayo on the chicken because the thick marinade will stick to it when you remove the chicken, making it easy to add the bread crumbs. You can also just dip the chicken into seasoned flour or corn starch and forego the breadcrumbs, but make sure you season the marinade well in that case, too, for the best flavor. In both situations, the mayonnaise works the same way: It coats the meat, adding to the crisp that you're also getting from the breadcrumbs or flour.

Keep in mind that this method also works for air frying and baking, too. You don't need to make fried chicken to substitute mayonnaise; you can coat chicken thighs or chicken breast in a thin layer of mayo before baking or air frying. While it won't be as crispy as chicken fried in oil, it will still achieve a perfectly browned, crisp skin.