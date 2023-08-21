Mayo Is The Unexpected Egg Substitute That'll Save Your Cookies In A Pinch

Mayonnaise is a go-to condiment for burgers and sandwiches and is widely used in creamy salad dressings and savory sauces. But when you think of mayo, do you ever think of ... cookies? Believe it or not, mayonnaise is a secret weapon when it comes to making fluffy, delicious baked goods. The condiment can come in clutch when baking cookies, especially if you find yourself unexpectedly low on eggs.

The next time you whip up a batch of chocolate chip cookies, try substituting mayonnaise for eggs. Mayo itself contains eggs, vinegar, and oil, so be prepared for an especially rich and compact cookie full of flavor. And not to worry, the cookies won't actually taste like mayonnaise; they'll just be incredibly moist (and impeccably tasty). Simply sub 3 tablespoons of mayo for each egg in your recipe. In addition to eggs, you could also try swapping out butter for mayo for a crunchier cookie. It's no question that mayo will take your cookies to the next level, and once you see how delicious they can really be, you may be inspired to try using mayo in other baking recipes.