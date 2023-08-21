Mayo Is The Unexpected Egg Substitute That'll Save Your Cookies In A Pinch
Mayonnaise is a go-to condiment for burgers and sandwiches and is widely used in creamy salad dressings and savory sauces. But when you think of mayo, do you ever think of ... cookies? Believe it or not, mayonnaise is a secret weapon when it comes to making fluffy, delicious baked goods. The condiment can come in clutch when baking cookies, especially if you find yourself unexpectedly low on eggs.
The next time you whip up a batch of chocolate chip cookies, try substituting mayonnaise for eggs. Mayo itself contains eggs, vinegar, and oil, so be prepared for an especially rich and compact cookie full of flavor. And not to worry, the cookies won't actually taste like mayonnaise; they'll just be incredibly moist (and impeccably tasty). Simply sub 3 tablespoons of mayo for each egg in your recipe. In addition to eggs, you could also try swapping out butter for mayo for a crunchier cookie. It's no question that mayo will take your cookies to the next level, and once you see how delicious they can really be, you may be inspired to try using mayo in other baking recipes.
Why bake with mayo?
Since eggs and oil are used so often in baking, why not just bake with the individual ingredients instead? Substituting mayonnaise in baking recipes dates back as early as 1927 when the Oakland Tribune published a cake recipe that included adding whisked eggs and oil to the batter. Baking with mayonnaise became much more popular a little over 10 years later due in large part to ingredients being rationed during World War II. Since mayonnaise was much easier to come by than fresh eggs, it made sense to bake with the condiment instead. The substitution worked wonders and has stuck around for decades. Hellman's Mayonnaise even had a cake recipe printed on the label of their jars in 1961, and home chefs are still adding mayo to their bakes today.
Cookies are a great way to use leftover mayo you may have on hand, as one user on Reddit recently did when they had extra mayo from a macaroni salad recipe. "They were super simple, and they smell and taste like regular sugar cookies!" they shared on the platform. This substitution also works even if you're vegan; simply swap vegan mayonnaise for eggs.
@kristinesday
🍪 Vegan mayo cookies!! 💕 try them! 💚 #vegan #fyp #viral #recipes #easyrecipes
Adding mayonnaise to baked goods recipes doesn't sacrifice flavor for convenience. The condiment adds a depth of flavor, a supplementary richness, and a remarkable lightness that rivals the use of eggs. The good news is cookies are just the start.
Other ways to use mayo in baked goods
Mayo can be used in a variety of different baking recipes beyond cookies. Try subbing mayo for sour cream in pound cake recipes, or simply add ½ cup to your favorite brownie recipe for decadently moist chocolate squares. There's nothing more disappointing than a dry cake, but you can rest assured yours will be deliciously spongy just by adding 2 tablespoons of mayo to your batter. And who says this secret ingredient is just for cakes baked from scratch? Mayo can also be added to box cake mixes — simply follow the recipe on the box, using 1 cup. The addition of the mayonnaise may even convince your guests your boxed cake is homemade.
Baked goods don't just include sweet treats and desserts — mayonnaise can be the secret ingredient for your bread, too. Try making dinner rolls by mixing 1 cup of milk, 2 cups of self-raising flour, and 3 tablespoons of mayo. Place the mixture in muffin tins and bake for 15 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll be sure to impress guests with these homemade rolls, and no one will guess there's mayo in them!
There's no doubt about it: Mayo and cookies are an unlikely match made in heaven. Whether you love a tender and fluffy chocolate chip cookie or prefer a classic rich sugar cookie, swapping your eggs for mayo is an excellent choice.