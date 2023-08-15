A Spoonful Of Mayo Is The Secret To Elevated Scrambled Eggs
Everyone claims to know how to make the best scrambled eggs, and while there are several tried and true techniques, differences abound even among chefs. Most agree that moderate to low heat works best, and having a good pan is essential. However, regarding additions, the pros are all over the map. Several celeb chefs have their own secret ingredients and unique twists, ranging from a simple tablespoon or two of water to extra butter, cream, and even soy sauce. Alton Brown caused a stir when he unveiled his secret ingredient: He incorporates a spoonful of classic mayonnaise for the fluffiest scrambled eggs.
According to most accounts, this divisive addition was first revealed in his book "EveryDayCook," released in 2016. Since then, he has had to defend the ingredient, which some people — close to 20% of the population — are not too fond of. Despite its polarizing nature, the addition is supported by solid evidence. If you're a mayo fan, it could revolutionize your morning egg ritual.
How to add mayo to scrambled eggs
If you want to try this hack, it can be easily incorporated into your favorite way of making scrambled eggs. Kick things off by preheating your pan on medium. Then crack a few eggs into a bowl, add a dollop of your favorite mayonnaise, and whisk until uniform in color. Alton Brown reportedly uses just a teaspoon of mayo per three eggs and a teaspoon of water, but the amount you prefer may vary based on individual tastes and the number of eggs used. When the pan is hot, add a pat of butter. After the bubbles subside, pour the egg mixture slowly and stir with a spoon or spatula until your eggs are the desired consistency.
While those against mayo might not believe it, the addition basically dissolves right into the eggs without a trace of mayonnaise flavor. The balanced taste and maximum fluffiness are no surprise when you realize that real mayo is simply made from eggs, oil, and a bit of acid. If you are still skeptical, science backs up why these two products work together.
The science behind Alton Brown's unusual scrambled egg addition
Alton Brown is not a conventional chef; he hasn't worked in restaurants. He prefers a scientific approach to cooking, famously employing various demonstrations on his cooking show "Good Eats" to visually explain complex concepts. Naturally, Brown's addition of mayonnaise to scrambled eggs is also rooted in science, specifically the concept of emulsions, or homogeneous mixtures of fat and water. When these two elements are forcibly blended together, the mixture holds because the fat becomes suspended in the water base.
Mayonnaise and scrambled eggs are both emulsions and, therefore, complement each other, according to Brown. When asked on "Precise Advice with Alton Brown," a segment from "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," he defended his addition, explaining that mayo strengthens the existing emulsion in the blended egg. "Mayonnaise is kind of like a booster to the emulsion that you're trying to make," he said. This reduces the likelihood of the classic sign of overcooked scrambled eggs — a watery plate, indicating egg white separation from the yolk or a broken emulsion.