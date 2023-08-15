A Spoonful Of Mayo Is The Secret To Elevated Scrambled Eggs

Everyone claims to know how to make the best scrambled eggs, and while there are several tried and true techniques, differences abound even among chefs. Most agree that moderate to low heat works best, and having a good pan is essential. However, regarding additions, the pros are all over the map. Several celeb chefs have their own secret ingredients and unique twists, ranging from a simple tablespoon or two of water to extra butter, cream, and even soy sauce. Alton Brown caused a stir when he unveiled his secret ingredient: He incorporates a spoonful of classic mayonnaise for the fluffiest scrambled eggs.

According to most accounts, this divisive addition was first revealed in his book "EveryDayCook," released in 2016. Since then, he has had to defend the ingredient, which some people — close to 20% of the population — are not too fond of. Despite its polarizing nature, the addition is supported by solid evidence. If you're a mayo fan, it could revolutionize your morning egg ritual.