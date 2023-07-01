Canned PB&Js Are A Real Food, But Where Can You Get Them?

Peanut butter and jelly just might be the most iconic American sandwich, a meal so universal and easy to prepare that virtually everyone eats them as kids (even if the British are strangely horrified by the idea). And despite its seemingly unbounded convenience and countless combinations, there are still attempts to create versions of the classic PB&J that are even easier than opening a couple of jars and going to town with a butter knife. After all, Smuckers Goobers – one jar containing both peanut butter and either grape or strawberry jelly — has existed for a long time.

But now there's a new attempt to make peanut butter and jelly even more of a convenience food, and to say it's unusual would be quite the understatement. Soon, you can buy peanut butter and jelly in a can, readily available in soda vending machines near you and for order online.