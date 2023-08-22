What Kind Of Vegan Options Can You Find At The Cheesecake Factory?

At first glance, it may seem unlikely that The Cheesecake Factory would cater to those following a vegan diet. After all, the company has a bit of a reputation when it comes to its famously long menu, which boasts over 250 items available to order; the document features entire sections dedicated to meats, seafood, and steaks, and the chain is also named after a dairy-heavy dessert. Fortunately, there are actually quite a few vegan-friendly options available. However, you may have to make some special requests.

To start off your meal, you can grab an order of Korean Fried Cauliflower. The appetizer of crisped cauliflower coated in a sweet-and-spicy sauce is topped off with toasted sesame seeds and green onion. (The dipping sauce offered with the cauliflower is not vegan, so be sure to decline it.)

If you want something slightly more filling, the avocado version of the Thai Lettuce Wraps is also vegan. The dish is a build-your-own plate with lettuce leaves, bean sprouts, coconut curry noodles, carrots, and grilled avocadoes. The three sauces — peanut sauce, sweet red chili, and tamarind-cashew — are also vegan. Of course, you can always enjoy an appetizer as your main course — but there are a few options available on the menu that can make for a more substantial meal.