The World's Largest Cheesecake Factory Sits At The Bottom Of An Indoor Ski Slope

The Cheesecake Factory has many notably distinct qualities — its ballistically multidirectional, truly unique decor, the fact that it's a family business that was named after an actual factory that made cheesecakes, and of course, the ridiculously long menu (which servers have to memorize) — but one of the ones that don't get talked about nearly often enough is just how massive the interiors of the brand's restaurants truly are.

There don't appear to be any studies involving the average number of seats at The Cheesecake Factory locations, but some, at least, have seating capacity numbering in the hundreds. It's a big restaurant. And the biggest Cheesecake Factory location, it turns out, can't be found anywhere in America. To find the grandest factory of them all, you have to go to the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai.

And boy, is it a trip. For starters, you can find it near the base of a manufactured ski slope that attracts thousands of visitors and even has the approval of Olympic snowboarder Shaun White.