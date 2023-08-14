Do Servers At The Cheesecake Factory Actually Need To Memorize The Entire Menu?

The Cheesecake Factory is known for a surprising number of things, from the fact it started with a couple producing cheesecakes in a literal factory to its truly bizarre decor (but really, who hasn't wanted to have their meals watched by the Eye of Sauron?). But if the chain is known for any one thing, it's that The Cheesecake Factory has the longest menu of any chain restaurant, a labyrinthine maze of not just dishes, but advertisements for The Cheesecake Factory itself. (Presumably to encourage someone who is already there to ... go there even harder?) Most restaurants require servers to memorize the menu, but that can't possibly be true with The Cheesecake Factory's Ulysses-length tome, can it? Oh, yes it can — servers at The Cheesecake Factory have to learn the entire menu by heart.

If you've been to the restaurant, you've probably spent time marveling at (and talking about, which is the whole point) the menu, but one thing you might not have ever considered is how the restaurant's servers have to interface with it.