Put Your Own Spin On Olive Garden's Pasta Dishes By Swapping The Sauce

Like many other popular restaurant chains, Olive Garden is happy to personalize orders to ensure its customers are completely satisfied. This includes allowing diners to get particular when it comes to sauce selection. No matter what sauce your dish normally comes with, you can request a substitution for one of the restaurant's many other tasty options if you prefer.

For example, the establishment's classic chicken parmigiana is typically served with marinara sauce. Using the special swap technique, you could increase the cheese factor exponentially by requesting Alfredo sauce instead of marinara. While not technically a sauce, you can also swap out the Italian dressing that normally accompanies the restaurant's house salad for something like oil and vinegar or even a low-fat version of the standard Italian selection. In addition to creating your own menu items by customizing your sauce option, you can also modify how much sauce you receive with your meal by making a simple request.