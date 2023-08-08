Put Some Sauerkraut In Your Next Cake And Thank Us Later

As the first bite hits your lips, the moist, perfect crumb gives way to chocolate overload. You might think that the flavor is from grandma's love, but the secret ingredient might have actually been the condiment on that brat from last night's dinner. Adding sauerkraut to a chocolate cake is a baking hack that needs to be tried.

Although the concept might sound like a Food Network baking challenge, sauerkraut in a chocolate cake recipe is not a new concept. Like many food ideas, the origin story can be debated, but a common theme ties them together: the idea of being born out of necessity.

According to a 1972 article in the Santa Cruz Sentinel, Mrs. Geraldine Timms, lunchroom supervisor of Waller High School in Chicago, was tasked with creating a dish that used surplus sauerkraut. Without adding a pungent note to the dessert, the fermented cabbage gives moistness to the cake's texture. Even though the liquid is drained from the vegetable, the ingredient needs to be finely chopped so that it melds into the batter and almost disappears. No one wants to have a heaping forkful of cabbage on top of icing.

While the parable about necessity being the mother of invention does not always apply in the kitchen, sauerkraut in a chocolate cake might be an exception. It could be an excuse to enjoy some pickled cabbage more frequently.