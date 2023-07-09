14 Homemade Salad Dressing Mistakes You're Making

When you make your own salad dressing instead of purchasing it at the grocery store, you are in control of the ingredients you use. Store-bought dressings often have a long list of ingredients, many of which can be artificial or considered unhealthy. In addition to being potentially more nutritious, making your own salad dressing can also help reduce food waste because you can make smaller quantities that will get used before it spoils.

However, before you start mixing ingredients together, there are several salad dressing mistakes that you'll want to learn about. Taking steps to make sure that you avoid these errors will help ensure your finished product is healthy, delicious, and the perfect complement to your salad. Don't waste your time and effort making a dressing that isn't going to taste as expected or desired.