When is Mother’s Day 2018?

You don’t ever need an excuse to tell your mom you love her, but if you’re looking for one, this is it. Mother’s Day 2018 is coming up and you can bet you’ll be ready for it this year.

If anyone has your back, it’s Mom — and on this holiday, it’s your turn to show her you care. This year, Mother’s Day falls on May 13, 2018.

Treat her to the best wakeup call by whipping up a nice breakfast in bed — or don’t, since apparently only 4 percent of moms really want that on their special day.

Cook a delectable brunch recipe you can enjoy at the table together. Don’t forget the Bloody Marys! Or, save your culinary finesse for dinner and recreate one of these slow-cooker meals for Mom that can’t help but impress.

Getting her a gift? No problem. Here are some gift ideas Mom will actually love — avoid the swing and a miss that happened last year. If your mom’s a foodie, you’ve come to the right place. We have a gift guide tailored to her sweet and savory interests. If you’re on a budget, we recommend you DIY an edible gift or two she can really enjoy. Mother's Day is also one of the most popular days to go out to eat, so treat mom to a special meal at the best brunch restaurant in your state or perhaps somewhere perfect for a special occasion.

But here’s something we bet you didn’t know about moms on Mother’s Day: They value quality time above all else. If you’re a mom yourself, round up your brood and print out a kid-friendly recipe you can all create together.

Whatever you decide to get for your mother, just remember: Moms work really hard. And she certainly deserves a Mother’s Day cocktail (or three). But in all the celebrating, make sure you don’t forget the other important mom in your life: Grandma!

From Mother’s Day menus and party ideas to the best cocktail recipes, we’ve got you covered. Find all this and more on The Daily Meal’s Mother’s Day Recipes & Menus page.