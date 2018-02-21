Lyon Should Be Any Food-Lover's Next Destination

Tell anyone in the States that you are going to France and chances are their response will be something along the lines of, “Oh, I’ve always wanted to go to Paris!” The City of Lights looms large when we think of this European country — yet France has much more to offer than just Paris. If you're a food-lover with a reverence for French cuisine, for instance, the city of Lyon should be at the top of your travel wish list. The second largest metropolitan area in France, Lyon boasts a culinary heritage that runs from the rustic and traditional to the nouveau and revolutionary.

It lies in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, allowing it unparalleled access to farms, fish, and wine, and every meal here seems a celebration of local ingredients. However your tastes run, there is a dish for you in Lyon. The traditional Lyonnaise bouchons, or local bistros, proudly serve up the rich, hearty food of the so-called Mères, or Mothers, the women in domestic work who became the foundation of Lyonnaise culinary culture in the seventeenth century. If you seek to experience French cuisine on a more exalted level, a meal at one of the late Paul Bocuse’s restaurants is a must. And for the contemporary palate, Lyon boasts a collective 20 Michelin stars to tempt your curiosity and your tastebuds. If you're a lover of food and France, you're sure to be in awe of the culinary wonders of Lyon.