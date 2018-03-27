While the whole of Walt Disney World is known for its restaurants and unique dining options, no theme park has quite the culinary offerings of Epcot. Look no further than the World Showcase, where visitors can select from a wide variety of global cuisines, from meatballs in Norway to sushi in Japan and five-star cuisine in France. As families plan their Disney vacations, knowing where to eat at the parks is vital. So we made it our business to rank the most popular spots at Epcot.

To determine which of the 50 or so restaurants at Epcot made the cut of 23, first we limited the list to table service restaurants and the quick service locations that get the most traffic and the most buzz. Then we used online feedback and our own Disney travels to analyze the atmosphere (including theming and character interaction, if it’s offered), food and drink menu, and value. Value, of course, is a funny thing at Walt Disney World. Plain and simple: Eating at a signature restaurant at Epcot (or anywhere else on park property) is going to cost you a pretty penny. But if you get a truly-out-of-this-world culinary experience for $50, that’s worth the price. If you get a plate of scrambled eggs and a waffle for $50, not so much.



Whether you like burgers and fries or are looking to sample something new and exciting, there’s something for you at Epcot. But is it any good? Click through to see our definitive ranking of the best (and worst) restaurants at this Walt Disney World theme park.