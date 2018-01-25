Instagram Is Obsessed With Disney’s Rose Gold Cupcakes

The latest stunning Disney treat is here. After the massive success of rose gold Minnie Mouse ears at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, rose gold cupcakes have been spotted at Sunshine Seasons in Epcot. Call us #basic all you want, but we’re totally in love with this stunning dessert.
They make for the perfect snapshot in front of Spaceship Earth.
According to Disney Food Blog, these stylish cupcakes are standard Disney fare. The cake is a vanilla and chocolate marble, the towering frosting is a simple vanilla buttercream, and those oh-so-darling rose gold Minnie Mouse ears are made of a simple fondant that is more decorative than delicious.
Even if the flavor is pretty basic, we can’t help but scroll through our Instagram, looking for the next rose gold cupcake picture. It’s almost reason enough to head to Walt Disney World this season — riding some of the best rides ever is just a bonus when you get a snapshot this good.
The country singer was selected for her charming Southern flair
You’ll wish you can extend your vacation at sea aboard these ships
Are you going to be among the 8 percent of people who actually stick with their resolutions?