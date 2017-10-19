Boil salted water in a large pot and place lobster headfirst into the water and cook. If you prefer to kill the lobster humanely, with a little numbing action and a swift knife through the head, by all means do so. Cook, covered over high heat for 8 minutes. Transfer lobster with tongs to a large bowl and reserve 2 cups of that cooking liquid. Let lobster stand until cool enough to handle. Working over a bowl to catch the juices, twist off tail and claws, reserving juices. Reserve tomalley and discard head sacs and any roe. Remove meat from claws and tail, reserving shells and lobster body. (Lobster meat will not be cooked through.) Coarsely chop meat and transfer to a bowl. Chill lobster meat, covered.

Chop onion, celery, and carrot and halve garlic head crosswise. In a 6-quart heavy kettle, heat oil over moderately high heat until it’s hot but not smoking and sauté reserved lobster shells and body, stirring occasionally, 8 minutes. Add vegetables, garlic, herbs, peppercorns, brandy, and Sherry and simmer, stirring, until almost all liquid is evaporated, about 5 minutes. Add stock and reserved tomalley and cooking piqued. Simmer mixture, uncovered, stirring occasionally, 1 hour.

Pour mixture through a fine sieve into a large saucepan, pressing on and discarding solids. Whisk in tomato paste and simmer until reduced to about 3 cups, about 10 minutes. Add cream and simmer bisque for 5 minutes. In a small bowl, stir together the cornstarch and water. Whisk into Bisque. Simmer bisque, stirring, 2 minutes. (Bisque will thicken slightly.) Add lobster meat with any reserved juices and simmer bisque 1 minute, or until lobster meat is just cooked through. Season bisque with salt and pepper.