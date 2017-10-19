  1. Home
Lobster Bisque
It's time to put your cooking skills to the test and enjoy this exceptional delicacy!
If you have enough time on your hands for this labor of love, it's well worth it. There's no denying that this is quite an intricate process but it's a very engaging dish to cook and extremely satisfactory when it all comes together in the end. Especially if you have a lovely glass of white wine to enjoy it with!

8
Servings
221
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Pounds live lobster
  • 1 medium onion
  • 1 celery rib
  • 1 carrot
  • 1 head garlic
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon leaves
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 8 black peppercorns
  • 1/2 Cup brandy
  • 1/2 Cup dry Sherry
  • 4 Cups fish stock
  • 1/4 Cup tomato paste
  • 1/2 Cup heavy cream
  • 1 1/2 Tablespoon cornstarch
  • 2 Tablespoons water

Directions

Boil salted water in a large pot and place lobster headfirst into the water and cook. If you prefer to kill the lobster humanely, with a little numbing action and a swift knife through the head, by all means do so. Cook, covered over high heat for 8 minutes. Transfer lobster with tongs to a large bowl and reserve 2 cups of that cooking liquid. Let lobster stand until cool enough to handle. Working over a bowl to catch the juices, twist off tail and claws, reserving juices. Reserve tomalley and discard head sacs and any roe. Remove meat from claws and tail, reserving shells and lobster body. (Lobster meat will not be cooked through.) Coarsely chop meat and transfer to a bowl. Chill lobster meat, covered.

Chop onion, celery, and carrot and halve garlic head crosswise. In a 6-quart heavy kettle, heat oil over moderately high heat until it’s hot but not smoking and sauté reserved lobster shells and body, stirring occasionally, 8 minutes. Add vegetables, garlic, herbs, peppercorns, brandy, and Sherry and simmer, stirring, until almost all liquid is evaporated, about 5 minutes. Add stock and reserved tomalley and cooking piqued. Simmer mixture, uncovered, stirring occasionally, 1 hour.

Pour mixture through a fine sieve into a large saucepan, pressing on and discarding solids. Whisk in tomato paste and simmer until reduced to about 3 cups, about 10 minutes. Add cream and simmer bisque for 5 minutes. In a small bowl, stir together the cornstarch and water. Whisk into Bisque. Simmer bisque, stirring, 2 minutes. (Bisque will thicken slightly.) Add lobster meat with any reserved juices and simmer bisque 1 minute, or until lobster meat is just cooked through. Season bisque with salt and pepper.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
9g
13%
Sugar
1g
1%
Saturated Fat
5g
21%
Cholesterol
174mg
58%
Carbohydrate, by difference
8g
6%
Protein
25g
54%
Vitamin A, RAE
42µg
6%
Vitamin B-12
2µg
83%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
15mg
20%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
1µg
1%
Calcium, Ca
155mg
16%
Choline, total
104mg
24%
Copper, Cu
2mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
27µg
7%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
67mg
21%
Niacin
4mg
29%
Pantothenic acid
2mg
40%
Phosphorus, P
306mg
44%
Selenium, Se
86µg
100%
Sodium, Na
761mg
51%
Water
216g
8%
Zinc, Zn
5mg
63%
