Outback Steakhouse is a restaurant chain known for its steak, ribs, and other red meats. They famously advertise with their signature Australian-accented spokesperson (even though the chain is actually American, not Australian at all). It’s owned by Bloomin’ Brands, a company that also runs the chain restaurants Bonefish Grill, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. But of all the chains this corporation owns, Outback Steakhouse is the largest and most successful.

The Unhealthiest Menu Items at Outback Steakhouse Gallery

Their one fatal flaw? They don’t greet you at your table with a bread basket. Part of the complicated reason restaurants give you bread is actually to make you feel hungrier — and since Outback Steakhouse has so many calorie-dense, overloaded menu items, you’d think they’d capitalize on the opportunity.

Let’s face it: You don’t go to Outback because you’re craving a salad — but even still, some of their items have more saturated fat and calories than you might expect.

The unhealthiest item on their menu might not surprise you — it’s world famous for being impossibly greasy and humongous. But the other options on this list might seem like average menu options. If you have health concerns when you’re going out to eat, it’s important to know which orders could put your health at risk.

For your reference the next time you eat at the nationwide chain, here are the menu items with the most calories.

We also collected the healthiest Outback Steakhouse menu items.